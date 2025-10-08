BP report: India's carbon emissions to rise 60% by 2050

BP outlines 2 possible futures

BP outlines two possible futures: stick with coal and see emissions keep rising, or shift hard toward renewables and stricter climate policies—the latter could slash emissions by nearly 70%, but might slow GDP growth.

Meanwhile, China plans a big cut in its own emissions (down 55% by 2050), though its per-person numbers will still be higher than India's.

These decisions will have significant implications for India's future economic growth and emissions trajectory.