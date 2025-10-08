BP report: India's carbon emissions to rise 60% by 2050
India's carbon emissions are on track to climb 60% between now and 2050, mainly because of rapid economic growth and rising energy needs, according to BP's latest outlook.
Even as renewables expand, coal is expected to stay India's top energy source—making up over 40% of the mix.
Oil demand is also projected to nearly double, raising India's share of global energy use from 7% today to 12% by mid-century.
BP outlines 2 possible futures
BP outlines two possible futures: stick with coal and see emissions keep rising, or shift hard toward renewables and stricter climate policies—the latter could slash emissions by nearly 70%, but might slow GDP growth.
Meanwhile, China plans a big cut in its own emissions (down 55% by 2050), though its per-person numbers will still be higher than India's.
These decisions will have significant implications for India's future economic growth and emissions trajectory.