Tata Capital IPO: India's biggest issue of 2025 fully subscribed
Tata Capital's massive ₹15,500 crore IPO was fully subscribed by October 8, making it the biggest Indian IPO of 2025 so far.
Most of the buzz came from big institutional investors, and it is the largest IPO since Hyundai Motor India's listing last year.
Fresh funds will help boost Tata Capital's core capital
Qualified institutional buyers led the pack, oversubscribing their part by 1.19 times. Non-institutional and retail investors also showed solid interest, while Tata Capital employees went all-in with a 2.33 times subscription rate.
Before public bidding even started, anchor investors like LIC and Morgan Stanley had already put in ₹4,642 crore.
The fresh funds will help boost Tata Capital's core capital for future growth; proceeds from shares sold by Tata Sons and IFC will go to those companies.