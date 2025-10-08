Tata Capital IPO: India's biggest issue of 2025 fully subscribed

Fresh funds will help boost Tata Capital's core capital

Qualified institutional buyers led the pack, oversubscribing their part by 1.19 times. Non-institutional and retail investors also showed solid interest, while Tata Capital employees went all-in with a 2.33 times subscription rate.

Before public bidding even started, anchor investors like LIC and Morgan Stanley had already put in ₹4,642 crore.

The fresh funds will help boost Tata Capital's core capital for future growth; proceeds from shares sold by Tata Sons and IFC will go to those companies.