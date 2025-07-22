Next Article
Brazil probes possible insider trading after US tariffs
Brazil's Supreme Court is digging into possible insider trading in the country's currency markets, right after the Brazilian real took a big hit following a 50% US tariff on Brazilian goods.
The investigation kicked off when Justice Alexandre de Moraes responded to reports of suspicious currency trades happening around the time of the tariff news.
Bolsonaro's political interference also under investigation
This probe also puts Eduardo Bolsonaro—son of ex-president Jair Bolsonaro—under scrutiny for allegedly urging US officials to sanction Brazil's judiciary during the tariff drama.
Investigators want to know if anyone used secret info to profit from currency swings, or if political interference messed with judicial independence.