Brazil reviews US tariffs on its exports
Brazil is taking a close look at the 50% tariffs the US recently imposed on its exports.
President Lula has called for a month-long review to figure out how these tariffs could hit Brazilian businesses and what steps to take next.
Instead of jumping straight to retaliation, Brazil is hoping to sort things out through conversation.
Brazil's diplomatic approach
Brazil has already brought the issue to the World Trade Organization but still wants to keep things diplomatic and avoid moves that could hurt its own economy or consumers.
The country's also trying for more exemptions on important exports like coffee and beef—even as talks with US officials have stalled and political tensions linger at home.
For now, Brazil's aiming for solutions that protect both its trade interests and economic stability.