The BSE benchmark index fell by 1,497.2 points

Market cap of India's top 8 firms down ₹2.24L crore

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:28 pm Aug 31, 202501:28 pm

What's the story

The combined market capitalization of eight out of the top 10 most valued companies in India has witnessed a massive erosion of ₹2,24,630.45 crore last week. The decline was led by Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank, mirroring a bearish trend in the equity markets. The BSE benchmark index (Sensex) fell by 1,497.2 points or 1.84% during this period.