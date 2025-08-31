These IPOs will open for subscription in India this week

The Indian stock market is gearing up for another busy week of initial public offerings (IPOs) . A total of eight companies are set to launch their public issues, giving investors plenty of opportunities to consider. The upcoming IPOs include Amanta Healthcare and Rachit Prints, both opening for subscription on September 1 and closing on September 3.

Subscription details Goel Construction, Optivalue Tek Consulting Following Amanta Healthcare and Rachit Prints, Goel Construction and Optivalue Tek Consulting will open their IPOs for subscription on September 2. The public issue of Goel Construction will close on September 4 with a price band of ₹249-₹262 per share. Meanwhile, Optivalue Tek Consulting's IPO comes at a lower price band of ₹80-₹84 per share and also closes on the same day as Goel Construction's offering.

Market entries Austere Systems, Vigor Plast Austere Systems will launch its IPO on September 3, closing on September 8. The price band for this public issue is ₹52-₹55 per stock. Vigor Plast's IPO opens for subscription on September 4 and closes on September 9 with a higher price band of ₹77-₹81/share.