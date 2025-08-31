This is the biggest sell-off in six months

FPIs pull out almost ₹35,000cr from Indian equities this month

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:28 pm Aug 31, 202501:28 pm

What's the story

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have pulled out a massive ₹34,993 crore from the Indian equity market in August. This is the biggest sell-off in six months and almost double the ₹17,741 crore outflow recorded last month. The withdrawal was triggered by a combination of global and domestic factors, including US tariffs on Indian exports and high domestic valuations.