Does your car insurance cover flood damages? Check eligibility here

Heavy rainfall in India has led to flash floods and waterlogging in several cities. The worst-hit states are Maharashtra , Himachal Pradesh , Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir. These floods not only disrupt daily life but also cause extensive damage to vehicles. As a car owner, it is crucial to check if your vehicle insurance policy covers repair costs for flood-related damages.

Insurance types Third-party v/s comprehensive insurance There are two main types of car insurance: third-party insurance and comprehensive coverage. "Third-party insurance only covers legal liability claims, such as damage caused by your car to another individual or property," said Gaurav Arora from ICICI Lombard. On the other hand, a comprehensive policy covers both third-party damages and those sustained by the insured vehicle itself.

Policy Comprehensive policy covers flood damages A comprehensive policy, especially when bundled with necessary add-ons, covers all kinds of damages to your insured car from natural disasters like floods. Arora recommends considering add-ons such as roadside assistance and an engine protection cover. The latter covers all repair and replacement costs of the car's engine and related parts in case of flood damage.

Issues Claims can be rejected in some cases Even with a comprehensive policy and engine protect add-on, claims can be rejected. This usually happens if the car is stuck in a flood and the owner tries to switch it on, causing hydrostatic lock mode. "In that case, a comprehensive policy will also not cover any damages because it is deemed that it has been done deliberately by the owner or driver," said Sandeep Saraf from Policybazaar.

Coverage details What is hydrostatic lock mode? Hydrostatic lock mode occurs when water enters the car's engine, potentially stalling it instantly and damaging internal parts. "If you want coverage for damages caused by hydrostatic lock, then you must opt for the engine protection cover," Saraf said. Another reason for claim rejection might be misdeclaration of no-claim bonus (NCB), which is a discount on your insurance premium for having claim-free years.