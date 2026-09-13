BRICS Business Council launches supply chain resilience and AI plan

BRICS wants to make supply chains more reliable so essentials like food and energy do not get disrupted.

Council Chair Jai Shroff summed it up: by combining their strengths in areas like food, fuel, and technology, BRICS countries can build stronger value chains.

They are also pushing for more teamwork in AI to help member nations stay competitive.

Plus, they are backing greener solutions (think green hydrogen) and smoother digital trade with things like paperless systems, all discussed at this week's BRICS Business Forum.