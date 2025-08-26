Britannia's stock climbs 3% on strong quarterly results
Britannia's stock climbed 3.37% on Tuesday, closing at ₹5,737.50 with lots of trading buzz.
The boost came right after the company posted solid results for the quarter ending June 2025—almost 9% higher revenue and a nearly 4% bump in net profit compared to last year.
Revenue hit ₹4,622.22 crore this quarter
Britannia's steady growth stands out—revenue hit ₹4,622.22 crore this quarter (up from ₹4,250.29 crore last year), and net profit reached ₹524.98 crore.
Over the full year, they pulled in ₹17,942.67 crore revenue and kept net profit climbing to ₹2,188.60 crore.
Operating margins are close to 17%
The company is running lean: operating margins are close to 17%, debt levels are low (debt-to-equity down to 0.28), and shareholders got a sweet ₹75 per share dividend in May 2025.
With the AGM recently held, confidence in Britannia is riding high right now.