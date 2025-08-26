Britannia's stock climbs 3% on strong quarterly results

Britannia's steady growth stands out—revenue hit ₹4,622.22 crore this quarter (up from ₹4,250.29 crore last year), and net profit reached ₹524.98 crore. Over the full year, they pulled in ₹17,942.67 crore revenue and kept net profit climbing to ₹2,188.60 crore.

The company is running lean: operating margins are close to 17%, debt levels are low (debt-to-equity down to 0.28), and shareholders got a sweet ₹75 per share dividend in May 2025.

With the AGM recently held, confidence in Britannia is riding high right now.