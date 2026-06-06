Broadcom outlook and rate concerns send Nasdaq-100 down 4.1%

UBS AI basket drops 6.5%

AI-focused shares weren't spared, with UBS's AI winners basket dropping 6.5%, the biggest dip since October.

Super Micro Computer and ARM Holdings were among the hardest hit, as many investors cashed out profits after a long rally.

Jeff Buchbinder, chief equity strategist at LPL Financial, called this pullback a healthy pause, reminding everyone that while things look rough now, the long-term story for AI is still strong, even as money moves to safer bets during uncertain times.