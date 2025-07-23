Bryan Johnson is shutting down his anti-aging startup
Bryan Johnson—the guy famous for spending millions trying to slow down aging—is considering shutting down or selling his wellness startup, Blueprint.
He launched it to help people hack their biology, but says the business became a "pain-in-the-a" and left him burned out.
Blueprint's lessons and 'Don't Die' movement
Johnson felt that running a commercial company hurt his credibility and distracted him from bigger goals.
Now he's focusing on "Don't Die," a new movement that blends science, ethics, and spirituality—not just another business.
He wants this philosophy to spark deeper conversations about how we think about aging and death.
Blueprint still on the chopping block
Johnson is still deciding whether to sell or fully close Blueprint, but he's clear that his energy is now behind building something more meaningful than just another supplement brand.