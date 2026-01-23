BSE-listed firms lose ₹16Lcr in market cap as weekly rout deepens

If you're following stocks or thinking about investing, this is a wake-up call. Midcap shares dropped 4.5% and realty stocks crashed 14%. Over 40 major companies ended the week in the red—Adani Ports and Eternal were among the top losers, while Wipro, HAL, and Hindustan Unilever were among the weekly losers. These aren't just numbers; they show how quickly markets can shift.

What's behind the crash?

It's a mix of global drama and local jitters.

Markets worldwide got spooked after Donald Trump threatened tariffs on Europe over Greenland (yes, really), which triggered risk-off vibes everywhere—including India.

Add to that a sharp fall in Adani Green after its Q3 results and weakness in Paytm tied to the Payment Infrastructure Development Fund ending in December 2025, plus worries about the upcoming Union Budget, a weakening rupee (now past 91/USD), and concerns about the Adani Group—and it's clear why investors are nervous right now.