BSE shares plummet following SEBI's Jane Street ban
BSE Ltd's stock slid over 9% on Tuesday, adding up to a 15% fall in just three days.
This comes after India's market regulator SEBI banned US firm Jane Street for alleged index manipulation and plans to impound ₹4,840 crore in gains.
The move has put pressure on BSE and raised questions about the stability of the derivatives market.
Earnings hit for BSE should be limited
Analysts say the earnings hit for BSE should be limited since foreign investors make up only a small slice of its derivatives business.
Still, if the stock dips below ₹2,385, things could get more bearish.
Even with this recent slide, BSE shares are still up 208% over the past year—proof that markets can move fast both ways.