Budget 2026: Capital spending, tax relief to drive economic growth

Why does it matter?

This budget could mean more jobs and better infrastructure—think smoother commutes and smarter cities.

There have been calls for extra support for manufacturing (especially electronics, defense, and renewables), and industry proposals for incentives for homegrown tech like AI data centers.

Tax changes could make life easier: stakeholders have sought bigger deductions for senior citizens, higher rent TDS thresholds, and simplification of income tax rules (fewer confusing sections!).

All in all, it's about making India more self-reliant while encouraging investment and giving everyday people a bit more breathing room financially.