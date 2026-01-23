Budget 2026: Edtech leaders want more focus on skills and digital access

Why does it matter?

With AI changing jobs fast, these leaders say better skilling and easier access to online learning—especially in rural areas—are crucial for India's youth.

They're also calling for lower taxes on edtech services, easier student loans, and more support for industry-academia partnerships.

As Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe puts it, building workforce readiness through outcome-led skilling, industry-aligned learning, and practical capabilities will be crucial.

The global edtech AI market is set to hit $80 billion by 2030, so policy support now could really shape opportunities ahead.