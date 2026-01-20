Budget 2026: Experts want clear ESOP tax rules for global employees Business Jan 20, 2026

With Budget 2026 coming up, tax pros are urging the government to clear up how ESOPs (Employee Stock Ownership Plans) are taxed for people who've worked both in India and abroad.

Right now, only folks working solely in India have straightforward rules—everyone else is left guessing how much of their stock option income gets taxed here.