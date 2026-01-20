Budget 2026: Experts want clear ESOP tax rules for global employees
With Budget 2026 coming up, tax pros are urging the government to clear up how ESOPs (Employee Stock Ownership Plans) are taxed for people who've worked both in India and abroad.
Right now, only folks working solely in India have straightforward rules—everyone else is left guessing how much of their stock option income gets taxed here.
Why this matters and what experts suggest
The lack of clear guidelines means cross-border employees face messy, inconsistent taxes and even disputes.
Experts like Nupoor Maharaj and Priyal Goel Jain are calling on tax authorities to step in with proper guidance.
Deloitte also recommends setting clear ways to split up ESOP income and better paperwork so global professionals aren't double-taxed—making it easier for Indian companies to attract top talent worldwide.