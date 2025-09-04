Budget hotels, flights to get cheaper as GST rates revised

Rooms costing ₹7,500 or less will be taxed at 5%

If you're booking a hotel room for ₹7,500 or less, you'll now pay only a 5% GST (down from the earlier 12%).

Rooms under ₹1,000 stay tax-free. Anything above ₹7,500 still gets taxed at the usual 18%.

This move is expected to boost demand.