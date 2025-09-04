Why Ola Electric's stock is crashing after a month-long rally

Based in Bengaluru, Ola Electric mainly makes electric scooters—think Gen 2 and Gen 3 models like the S1 Pro and S1 X series. Just last month (August 2025), it earned PLI certification for its Gen 3 line, making it eligible for government incentives of up to 18% on sales until 2028.

EV sales and funding boost

Despite a steep 31% drop in sales compared to last year in August, Ola Electric is back as India's second-biggest player for EV two-wheeler registrations as of August end—selling nearly 19,000 units in August 2025.

Plus, mutual fund Helios just jumped in as an investor, due to its potential in the EV two-wheeler space, and even likened Ola's journey to their early days with Zomato.