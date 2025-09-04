Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin
Bitcoin is hovering around $110,400, with traders watching for a potential move toward $107,000 if support fails, while Ethereum has jumped to $4,300 thanks to big ETF inflows and fewer coins on exchanges.
Both coins are at key price levels that traders are watching closely.
Ethereum's ETF inflows surpass Bitcoin's for the 1st time
Ethereum is getting serious attention from big investors—its ETF inflows even topped Bitcoin's last month, despite some outflows elsewhere.
With fewer ETH available to sell and lots of bullish bets in futures markets, there's growing hope it could hit $5,000 soon.
Meanwhile, Bitcoin is facing resistance near $112,600 but still has strong support from record-high hash rates and steady institutional interest.
Altcoins like Solana, Dogecoin, XRP see renewed buying
Altcoins like Solana, Dogecoin, XRP, and Binance Coin have all seen renewed buying lately.
The next big moves? Keep an eye on whether Ethereum can break past $4,600 and if Bitcoin can top $113,000—those milestones could set the tone for what comes next.