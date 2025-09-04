Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin

Ethereum's ETF inflows surpass Bitcoin's for the 1st time

Ethereum is getting serious attention from big investors—its ETF inflows even topped Bitcoin's last month, despite some outflows elsewhere.

With fewer ETH available to sell and lots of bullish bets in futures markets, there's growing hope it could hit $5,000 soon.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is facing resistance near $112,600 but still has strong support from record-high hash rates and steady institutional interest.