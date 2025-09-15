DLF's stock jumps 2% on quarterly results Business Sep 15, 2025

DLF's stock climbed 2% to ₹773.90 on Monday after its latest quarterly results.

Revenue for April-June 2025 came in at ₹2,716.7 crore—down from the previous quarter, but still higher than the same time last year.

On the bright side, DLF's annual revenue and profit both saw solid growth compared to last year.