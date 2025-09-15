Next Article
DLF's stock jumps 2% on quarterly results
DLF's stock climbed 2% to ₹773.90 on Monday after its latest quarterly results.
Revenue for April-June 2025 came in at ₹2,716.7 crore—down from the previous quarter, but still higher than the same time last year.
On the bright side, DLF's annual revenue and profit both saw solid growth compared to last year.
Dividend announced, investor meet planned
The company announced a ₹6 per share dividend (payable July 28) and plans to meet investors soon.
Despite the upbeat numbers, analysts remain neutral on DLF—so no big hype, just steady vibes for now.