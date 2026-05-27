Byju Raveendran breaks silence after Singapore jail order

Byju Raveendran , the founder of Indian edtech company BYJU'S , has been sentenced to six months in jail by a Singapore court. The sentence is for contempt of court due to his failure to comply with multiple asset-related orders since April 2024. Along with the prison term, Raveendran has also been fined $70,500.

Compliance requirements Raveendran ordered to surrender himself The Singapore court has ordered Raveendran to surrender himself and provide documents proving his legal ownership of Beeaar Investco Pte. The corporate entity held shares in a related company. This ruling comes as part of the broader contempt proceedings against him, highlighting the seriousness with which the court is treating his non-compliance with asset-related orders. In the US, lenders are trying to recover losses from a failed $1.2 billion loan.

Response Raveendran says parties were close to a settlement In light of the court's decision, Raveendran has clarified that key parties were close to a settlement. He said lenders such as GLAS Trust and QIA had agreed "in principle" to a settlement with only minor issues left for certain parties. He expressed disappointment over how the Singapore court matter was reported and pursued, creating a "misleading impression" about him at a sensitive stage of negotiations.

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Clarification Singapore proceedings 'not a finding of fraud' Raveendran clarified that the Singapore proceedings were a "procedural contempt of court order" related to document disclosure disputes in ongoing proceedings. He stressed it was "not a finding of fraud, dishonesty, or any wrongdoing on the merits." He also said he had been directed to appear on June 15 and that appeal options remained available.

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