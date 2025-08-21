CA arrested in ₹792cr capital protection fraud Business Aug 21, 2025

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Sharad Chandra Toshniwal, a chartered accountant, for his role in a massive ₹792 crore fraud involving Capital Protection Force Pvt. Ltd.

The company reportedly lured people with promises of high returns through its Falcon invoice discounting scheme—using a mobile app to collect deposits, but never actually doing any real discounting.

Toshniwal, who had been the company's auditor from the start, is accused of moving illegal money around and helping hide crime proceeds through various firms, including Rhett Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Rhett Herbal Pvt. Ltd., RDP Workstations Pvt. Ltd., and Swastik Ghee Pvt. Ltd.