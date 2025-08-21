Walmart's revenue jumps 4.8% as it weathers tariff storm
Walmart just posted a 4.8% jump in revenue for the latest quarter, reaching $177.4 billion—thanks in part to steady demand for groceries and health products, even as prices rise everywhere.
Still, profits didn't keep up: earnings per share slid to 68 cents (below the expected 73 cents) because higher import tariffs ate into margins.
Meanwhile, Target and other rivals are having an even tougher time.
To deal with those tariffs, Walmart bumped up prices on about 10% of its products but kept some prices steady by absorbing extra costs themselves.
They also sped up overseas imports and rolled out more limited-time "Rollback" deals to help shoppers save.
Same-store sales rose 4.6% year-over-year, driven by strong grocery and health category performance, while e-commerce sales soared.
Even after missing profit targets, Walmart actually raised its full-year sales forecast to between 3.75% and 4.75%, showing confidence in their strategy despite challenges.
Still, Wall Street wasn't thrilled—shares dipped 2.6% after Thursday's announcement (August 21, 2025).