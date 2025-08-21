Walmart's revenue jumps 4.8% as it weathers tariff storm Business Aug 21, 2025

Walmart just posted a 4.8% jump in revenue for the latest quarter, reaching $177.4 billion—thanks in part to steady demand for groceries and health products, even as prices rise everywhere.

Still, profits didn't keep up: earnings per share slid to 68 cents (below the expected 73 cents) because higher import tariffs ate into margins.

Meanwhile, Target and other rivals are having an even tougher time.