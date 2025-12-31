Cabinet hits pause on Vodafone Idea's massive dues till 2026
Vodafone Idea just got a breather: the government is freezing its whopping ₹87,695 crore AGR dues as of December 31, 2025, with payment rescheduled to begin from FY 2031-32 and end in FY 2040-41.
Instead of paying up by March next year, the telco now has a five-year moratorium on approximately ₹18,000 crore of dues—a move meant to keep your mobile options open and protect 20 crore users as the company struggles financially.
How repayment will work
The frozen amount isn't going away; Vodafone Idea will pay it off over 10 years, starting FY 2031-32 and ending FY 2040-41.
Dues from earlier years (FY 2017-18 and 2018-19) still need to be paid sooner, but without extra penalties.
The Department of Telecom will double-check the final numbers using existing audit rules.
Why this matters for you
With the government holding a big stake in Vodafone Idea (49%), this decision is about more than one company—it's about making sure India's telecom market stays competitive and stable for over 20 crore users.
After recent Supreme Court nods, officials say it's all about public interest: keeping choices open and networks running smoothly.