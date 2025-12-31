Cabinet hits pause on Vodafone Idea's massive dues till 2026 Business Dec 31, 2025

Vodafone Idea just got a breather: the government is freezing its whopping ₹87,695 crore AGR dues as of December 31, 2025, with payment rescheduled to begin from FY 2031-32 and end in FY 2040-41.

Instead of paying up by March next year, the telco now has a five-year moratorium on approximately ₹18,000 crore of dues—a move meant to keep your mobile options open and protect 20 crore users as the company struggles financially.