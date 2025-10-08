Canara Robeco AMC IPO opens tomorrow: Key details
Canara Robeco AMC just raised ₹397 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO, which opens for subscription on October 9 and closes October 13, 2024.
The company aims to raise ₹1,326 crore in total, with shares priced at ₹253-266 each. This IPO is a full Offer For Sale, so all proceeds go to existing shareholders—not the company.
If you're thinking about investing, the minimum for retail investors is ₹14,896 (that's one lot of 56 shares).
Share allotment wraps up on October 14, and the stock is expected to list on BSE and NSE by October 16.
Canara Robeco AMC is a joint venture
Canara Robeco AMC is a joint venture between Canara Bank and ORIX Corporation Europe N.V.
They manage 26 mutual fund schemes—spanning equity, debt, and hybrid options—with average assets under management of ₹1.11 lakh crore as of June 2024.
The company works with over 49,000 distribution partners across 23+ Indian cities and is steadily growing its reach beyond the biggest markets.