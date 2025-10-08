Canara Robeco AMC IPO opens tomorrow: Key details Business Oct 08, 2025

Canara Robeco AMC just raised ₹397 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO, which opens for subscription on October 9 and closes October 13, 2024.

The company aims to raise ₹1,326 crore in total, with shares priced at ₹253-266 each. This IPO is a full Offer For Sale, so all proceeds go to existing shareholders—not the company.

If you're thinking about investing, the minimum for retail investors is ₹14,896 (that's one lot of 56 shares).

Share allotment wraps up on October 14, and the stock is expected to list on BSE and NSE by October 16.