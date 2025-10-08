Next Article
Pension for small businesses, FPOs: PFRDA to launch new schemes
Business
Big update for small business owners and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs): The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) is introducing new pension schemes targeted at you.
Announced by Chairman S Ramann at the Global Fintech Fest this October, the goal is to help people in these often-overlooked sectors plan better for retirement.
What's in the pipeline?
PFRDA wants to bring six million gig workers under pension coverage soon, aiming for 20 million in the next 10 years.
They're also looking at alternatives to the National Pension System's mandatory 40% annuity after hearing concerns, and are rewarding funds that reach out to new, underserved areas.
Plus, there's talk of letting pension funds invest in commodities.