Salesforce invests $1B in Mexico, boosting AI initiatives
Business
Salesforce just announced a huge $1 billion investment in Mexico over the next five years. The goal? Grow their presence and ramp up AI-powered tools in the region.
CEO Marc Benioff called Mexico a key spot for Salesforce's AI ambitions, making the announcement on October 8, 2025.
New office and delivery center on the way
The money will help launch a new office in Mexico City and set up a Global Delivery Center, which should mean more jobs and better services for clients across the Americas.
With big names like Xcaret, Grupo Bafar, and FEMSA already on board, this move highlights Mexico's growing status as a tech hub—especially as other giants like Microsoft are also investing heavily in the country's AI future.