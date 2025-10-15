Canara Robeco IPO oversubscribed 10x, raises ₹1,326cr

Started in 1993, Canara Robeco is India's second-oldest asset manager. Jointly owned by Canara Bank (51%) and Orix Corporation Europe N.V. (formerly Robeco Groep N.V.), a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation (Japan) (49%), it manages a mix of equity, hybrid, and debt funds with assets under management of ₹1.11 lakh crore as of June 2025.

Listing on October 16

Share allotment wrapped up on October 14; the stock lists on BSE and NSE on October 16.

Early signs suggest a possible premium listing of around 4%.

The IPO was managed by SBI Capital Markets, Axis Capital, and JM Financial, with MUFG Intime India as registrar.