PMAY-U 2.0 boosts digital payments, especially among women
PMAY-U 2.0, launched in September 2024, has already approved over 1.2 crore affordable urban homes, with 75% of them completed as of August 25, 2025, according to SBI Research.
But it's not just about new houses—the scheme is driving a big jump in digital payments, especially among women who are prioritized for home ownership.
Women lead UPI spending surge
After receiving their loans, PMAY beneficiaries saw their average monthly UPI spending increase by ₹5,050, rising from ₹40,032 to ₹45,081.
Women led this surge, with their average monthly UPI spending rising from ₹29,597 to ₹37,120—a larger increase than that seen among men.
This boost was seen across all ages and both urban and semi-urban areas.
Financial inclusion and security
PMAY-U 2.0 isn't only about building homes—it's helping families feel more financially secure and encouraging extra spending among low- and middle-income groups.
By putting home titles in women's names, the scheme empowers them to take charge of household finances and supports greater financial inclusion in cities.