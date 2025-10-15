PMAY-U 2.0 boosts digital payments, especially among women Business Oct 15, 2025

PMAY-U 2.0, launched in September 2024, has already approved over 1.2 crore affordable urban homes, with 75% of them completed as of August 25, 2025, according to SBI Research.

But it's not just about new houses—the scheme is driving a big jump in digital payments, especially among women who are prioritized for home ownership.