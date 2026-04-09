Canva ramps up its AI push with fresh acquisitions

Canva has announced the acquisition of Simtheory and Ortto. The financial details of the deals have not been disclosed. The move is part of Canva's continued investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and marketing infrastructure, as it seeks to evolve from a design tool into a comprehensive platform for teams to manage their entire workflow.

Leadership transition Sharkey brothers to join Canva in leadership roles The founders of Simtheory and Ortto, Chris and Mike Sharkey, will join Canva in leadership roles across its AI and marketing technology teams. The acquisition is expected to bolster Canva's capabilities in agentic AI, data infrastructure, marketing automation, and customer engagement. This will help the company expand its offerings across the entire workflow from ideation to campaign scaling and measurement.

Platform integration Platforms to enhance Canva's services Simtheory's platform enables teams to leverage AI for creating business-savvy assistants that can work across tools and perform real tasks. Meanwhile, Ortto combines a customer data platform with marketing automation, allowing teams to design and run journeys across various channels in one system. The integration of these platforms into Canva's services is expected to further enhance its capabilities.

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Expansion strategy Canva Grow to benefit from Ortto acquisition Canva co-founder and COO Cliff Obrecht said the acquisitions would accelerate their transition from a design platform with AI tools to an AI platform with design and productivity tools at its core. He added that Ortto would enhance their ability to power the entire marketing and content lifecycle through Canva Grow, from planning and creating to publishing and optimizing across every channel.

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