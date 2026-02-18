Canva's annual recurring revenue hits $4 billion

Canva's Magic Write and Magic Design have seriously caught on—Canva's AI tools have seen rapid adoption; the company's mini-app/tool has more than 10 million monthly active users (as reported in the source).

New lower-priced plans and ChatGPT integration

To reach more people, Canva rolled out lower-priced plans in countries like Pakistan, Uruguay, Morocco, and Jamaica—helping more users go paid.

Plus, teaming up with ChatGPT sparked over 26 million conversations by October 2025.