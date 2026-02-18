Canva's annual recurring revenue hits $4 billion
Business
Canva just hit an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of $4 billion for 2025, with user numbers jumping 20% to 265 million.
The secret? Smart AI features and a push to make design easy (and fun) for everyone.
AI tools and mini-apps
Canva's Magic Write and Magic Design have seriously caught on—Canva's AI tools have seen rapid adoption; the company's mini-app/tool has more than 10 million monthly active users (as reported in the source).
New lower-priced plans and ChatGPT integration
To reach more people, Canva rolled out lower-priced plans in countries like Pakistan, Uruguay, Morocco, and Jamaica—helping more users go paid.
Plus, teaming up with ChatGPT sparked over 26 million conversations by October 2025.