Capri Global Capital's ₹0.20 dividend proposal goes to AGM Business Sep 04, 2025

Capri Global Capital just proposed a ₹0.20 per share dividend for FY25, and they'll let shareholders vote on it at their online AGM on September 26, 2025.

If you can't make the meeting, no worries—you can still cast your vote online between September 23-25.