Capri Global Capital's ₹0.20 dividend proposal goes to AGM
Capri Global Capital just proposed a ₹0.20 per share dividend for FY25, and they'll let shareholders vote on it at their online AGM on September 26, 2025.
If you can't make the meeting, no worries—you can still cast your vote online between September 23-25.
AGM agenda: Financial results, director reappointment, and more
Besides the dividend, Capri Global's AGM will cover approving this year's financial results, reappointing Director Rajesh Sharma, and bringing in M/s Singhi & Co as Joint Statutory Auditors.
They're also asking for permission to borrow and secure assets up to ₹25,000 crore—yep, that's a big number.
They're looking to convert loans into equity (up to ₹25,000 crore) and might raise another ₹2,000 crore through new securities.
All AGM details have been emailed out and posted online if you want more info.