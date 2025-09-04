Why did UPL's stock fall despite good quarterly results?

UPL's annual results show it is on the right track

For the year ending March 2025, UPL grew its revenue by over 8% to ₹46,637 crore.

Even better, it posted a net profit of ₹1,292 crore after being in the red last year.

The company also cut down its debt-to-equity ratio from 1.15 to a healthier 0.81—so while stocks can be shaky short-term, UPL's financials are clearly moving in a better direction.