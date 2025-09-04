Next Article
Why did UPL's stock fall despite good quarterly results?
UPL's stock slipped 2.07% on Thursday, closing at ₹700.80 and landing among the top losers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
Despite the drop, UPL's latest quarterly results actually show things are looking up—revenue hit ₹9,216 crore and net losses shrank to ₹194 crore from last year's much bigger loss.
UPL's annual results show it is on the right track
For the year ending March 2025, UPL grew its revenue by over 8% to ₹46,637 crore.
Even better, it posted a net profit of ₹1,292 crore after being in the red last year.
The company also cut down its debt-to-equity ratio from 1.15 to a healthier 0.81—so while stocks can be shaky short-term, UPL's financials are clearly moving in a better direction.