Alibaba introduces AliBtrip, an AI-powered travel agent for employees
AliBtrip, the business travel arm of Fliggy, has just launched an AI-powered solution designed to make corporate travel way easier.
Revealed in Hangzhou on September 4, 2025, AliBtrip acts like a smart travel agent for employees—handling trip planning—and gives companies better control over spending and compliance.
It's already helping over one million businesses and 20 million employees.
How AliBtrip works
AliBtrip uses real-time data to build personalized itineraries for flights and hotels, all while sticking to company policies.
It also offers analytics for managers and suggests money-saving options like early flights.
The goal? Smoother trips for employees and less hassle for everyone involved—thanks to some serious Alibaba tech behind the scenes.