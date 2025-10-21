Musk's SpaceX settles trespassing lawsuit with Cards Against Humanity
What's the story
Cards Against Humanity, the popular party game company, has settled its trespassing lawsuit against SpaceX. The settlement comes a year after the company filed the complaint and launched a profanity-laced marketing campaign against Elon Musk's rocket firm. The dispute centered around a piece of land along Rio Grande River in Cameron County, Texas that Cards Against Humanity bought in 2017.
Funding
Land was bought to stop Trump's border wall
The land was purchased with the help of 150,000 separate $15 donations ($2.25 million total) from supporters who wanted to stop US President Donald Trump's border wall. However, the location of the land turned problematic in 2024 when SpaceX allegedly trespassed on Cards Against Humanity's property while expanding its Starbase rocket complex nearby.
Settlement details
Cards themed around Musk will be given to supporters
The terms of the settlement between Cards Against Humanity and SpaceX have not been disclosed. However, instead of cash compensation, supporters who funded the land purchase will receive a new mini-pack of exclusive cards themed around Musk. "So while we can't give you what you really wanted—cash money from Elon Musk—we're going to make it up to you," the company wrote in an email announcing this new expansion pack.
Statement
SpaceX has removed construction equipment from land: CAH
"We're happy to have stood up to a bully like Musk. We're happy to have forced a settlement," Cards Against Humanity told TechCrunch. The company also said that SpaceX has removed its construction equipment from the disputed land and they are "working to restore [the land] to its natural state: devoid of space garbage and pointless border walls."
Company remarks
CAH previously warned supporters about potential losses
Previously, Cards Against Humanity had said that "an even richer, more racist billionaire—Elon Musk—snuck up on us from behind and completely f***ed your land with gravel, tractors, and space garbage." The company also launched a website titled "www.ElonOwesYou100Dollars.com." Despite the strong words, they warned their supporters that "Musk has way more money and lawyers than we do," so they might not get much in return.