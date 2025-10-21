Musk's SpaceX settles trespassing lawsuit with Cards Against Humanity 

Cards Against Humanity, the popular party game company, has settled its trespassing lawsuit against SpaceX . The settlement comes a year after the company filed the complaint and launched a profanity-laced marketing campaign against Elon Musk 's rocket firm. The dispute centered around a piece of land along Rio Grande River in Cameron County, Texas that Cards Against Humanity bought in 2017.

Funding Land was bought to stop Trump's border wall The land was purchased with the help of 150,000 separate $15 donations ($2.25 million total) from supporters who wanted to stop US President Donald Trump's border wall. However, the location of the land turned problematic in 2024 when SpaceX allegedly trespassed on Cards Against Humanity's property while expanding its Starbase rocket complex nearby.

Settlement details Cards themed around Musk will be given to supporters The terms of the settlement between Cards Against Humanity and SpaceX have not been disclosed. However, instead of cash compensation, supporters who funded the land purchase will receive a new mini-pack of exclusive cards themed around Musk. "So while we can't give you what you really wanted—cash money from Elon Musk—we're going to make it up to you," the company wrote in an email announcing this new expansion pack.

Statement SpaceX has removed construction equipment from land: CAH "We're happy to have stood up to a bully like Musk. We're happy to have forced a settlement," Cards Against Humanity told TechCrunch. The company also said that SpaceX has removed its construction equipment from the disputed land and they are "working to restore [the land] to its natural state: devoid of space garbage and pointless border walls."