Carlsberg plans $700M IPO of Indian unit

Danish brewer Carlsberg is gearing up for a major move in India. The company is said to be preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) of its Indian operations, which could raise as much as $700 million. The company has appointed Kotak Mahindra Capital Company and the local arms of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. as advisers on the proposed share sale.

Filing timeline Draft red herring prospectus filing may begin in May The draft red herring prospectus for Carlsberg's IPO could be filed as early as May. The offering is likely to include a secondary share sale by the parent company and could take place later this year. However, specific details such as size, structure, and timing of the transaction are still being finalized and may change.

Market strategy Listing trend among multinationals A potential listing would put Carlsberg in line with other multinational companies looking to tap into the Indian market for higher local valuations. Hyundai Motor Co., LG Electronics Inc., and Carraro India Ltd. have all listed their Indian operations in the last two years to access India's deep domestic investor base.

Advertisement