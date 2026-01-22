Carlyle co-founder: India could soon top the world economy charts
Business
David Rubenstein, co-founder of the Carlyle Group, thinks India might become the world's biggest economy "in our lifetime."
Speaking at Davos, he pointed out that India's young population gives it an edge over China's shrinking workforce and the US's aging one.
Why this matters right now
India is already the fourth-largest economy by nominal GDP and is expected to leapfrog Germany to third place by 2030.
Rubenstein also mentioned strong US-India ties in recent years, especially with new diplomatic appointments strengthening connections.
What India needs next
Rubenstein encouraged Indian leaders to boost local private credit and equity markets so more homegrown startups can thrive—and talent stays put.
He said those markets can thrive in India.