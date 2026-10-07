Carnelian Asset Management appoints Rajkumar Dhiman head of mutual funds

Dhiman brings over 20 years of experience from top firms like Motilal Oswal and ICICI Prudential, so he knows the ropes.

Carnelian got SEBI's nod this July and already manages ₹20,600+ crore for 9,100+ clients through 850+ partners.

With the new mutual fund division, they're aiming to offer more choices, like equity, debt, and hybrid products, and make investing accessible for more people.