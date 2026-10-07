Carnelian Asset Management appoints Rajkumar Dhiman head of mutual funds
Business
Carnelian Asset Management just picked Rajkumar Dhiman to head its brand-new mutual fund division.
The company, known for its research-driven approach, is jumping into the mutual fund game with plans for liquid and small-cap funds, hoping to connect better with investors and grow its reach.
Dhiman joins firm managing ₹20,600+ cr
Dhiman brings over 20 years of experience from top firms like Motilal Oswal and ICICI Prudential, so he knows the ropes.
Carnelian got SEBI's nod this July and already manages ₹20,600+ crore for 9,100+ clients through 850+ partners.
With the new mutual fund division, they're aiming to offer more choices, like equity, debt, and hybrid products, and make investing accessible for more people.