Carnelian Small Cap Fund NFO opens October 16 capped ₹5,000cr
Carnelian Mutual Fund is rolling out its Carnelian Small Cap Fund starting October 16, letting you invest in a basket of small-cap companies aiming for long-term growth.
The fund's NFO (new fund offer) runs through October 30, with an investment cap of ₹5,000 crore and performance tracked against the Nifty Smallcap 250 TRI.
Carnelian fund uses clear framework
Managed by Deepak Malik and Viraj Parekh, the fund allows you to start investing with just ₹500.
The fund will pick 30 to 50 promising companies from over 1,000 options using Carnelian's own CLEAR framework to examine factors including cash flows, liabilities, earnings quality, asset quality, and related-party transactions.
Both direct and regular plans are available, plus growth or IDCW options.
Missed the NFO? It reopens for investments on November 13.