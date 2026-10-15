Carnelian Small Cap Fund NFO opens October 16 capped ₹5,000cr

Managed by Deepak Malik and Viraj Parekh, the fund allows you to start investing with just ₹500.

The fund will pick 30 to 50 promising companies from over 1,000 options using Carnelian's own CLEAR framework to examine factors including cash flows, liabilities, earnings quality, asset quality, and related-party transactions.

Both direct and regular plans are available, plus growth or IDCW options.

Missed the NFO? It reopens for investments on November 13.