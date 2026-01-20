Cashfree Payments announces ESOP buyback for over 400 employees
Cashfree Payments, a Bengaluru-based fintech, just rolled out an ESOP buyback on its 11th anniversary—giving over 400 employees, including 175 former employees, a chance to cash in their stock options.
The company hasn't shared how big the buyback is, but it's clearly a thank-you move for those who've helped build the brand.
Why does this matter?
Cashfree has grown fast since starting in 2015—now handling $80 billion yearly for a million+ merchants and pulling in major funding (including $53 million from Krafton last year).
Even though revenue dipped slightly and losses grew in FY25, Cashfree's buyback fits a bigger trend: startups are using these programs to keep talented people around when competition is fierce.
With more companies like Innovaccer and BrowserStack doing big buybacks lately, it's clear that rewarding employees is becoming a must-have perk in India's startup world.