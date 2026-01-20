Cashfree Payments announces ESOP buyback for over 400 employees

Why does this matter?

Cashfree has grown fast since starting in 2015—now handling $80 billion yearly for a million+ merchants and pulling in major funding (including $53 million from Krafton last year).

Even though revenue dipped slightly and losses grew in FY25, Cashfree's buyback fits a bigger trend: startups are using these programs to keep talented people around when competition is fierce.

With more companies like Innovaccer and BrowserStack doing big buybacks lately, it's clear that rewarding employees is becoming a must-have perk in India's startup world.