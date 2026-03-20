CBDT launches 'PRARAMBH' to help taxpayers transition to new tax system
CBDT just rolled out PRARAMBH, a new initiative to help taxpayers switch smoothly to the Income Tax Act, 2025 (coming into effect April 1, 2026).
Announced by Chairman Ravi Agrawal in the presence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, PRARAMBH is all about making taxes simpler and less stressful.
FAQs, AI chatbot, educational content on offer
PRARAMBH cuts down tax rules from 510 to 333 and slashes forms nearly in half (from 399 to 190), which should make life easier for millions.
To guide people through the changes, there are over 2,200 FAQs and an AI chatbot called Kar Saathi ready to answer questions anytime on the tax department website.
Plus, expect educational content in different languages and digital tools will be rolled out in phases—all aimed at making taxes more transparent and user-friendly.