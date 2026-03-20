CBDT launches 'PRARAMBH' to help taxpayers transition to new tax system

FAQs, AI chatbot, educational content on offer

PRARAMBH cuts down tax rules from 510 to 333 and slashes forms nearly in half (from 399 to 190), which should make life easier for millions.

To guide people through the changes, there are over 2,200 FAQs and an AI chatbot called Kar Saathi ready to answer questions anytime on the tax department website.

Plus, expect educational content in different languages and digital tools will be rolled out in phases—all aimed at making taxes more transparent and user-friendly.