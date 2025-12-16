CBI charges 17 in ₹1,000cr transnational cyber scam

How the scam worked and where things stand

Investigators say the syndicate moved over ₹1,000 crore through hundreds of bank accounts—one account alone saw ₹152 crore flow in fast.

To hide their tracks, they set up 111 shell companies with fake directors and addresses.

After a spike in complaints flagged by India's Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, the CBI launched an investigation that led to raids across six states and seizures of digital evidence.

Forensic checks even found foreign handlers were running parts of the operation remotely until August 2025.

The investigation is still ongoing as officials trace more digital trails.