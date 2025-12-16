CBI charges 17 in ₹1,000cr transnational cyber scam
The CBI has charged 17 people—including four Chinese nationals—in a huge cyber fraud case that scammed thousands of Indians.
The group allegedly ran fake loan apps, Ponzi schemes, multi-level marketing setups, bogus job offers, and gaming platforms to trick people out of their money.
They're now facing prosecution for their roles in the fraud, including the use of forged documents and organized criminal activity.
How the scam worked and where things stand
Investigators say the syndicate moved over ₹1,000 crore through hundreds of bank accounts—one account alone saw ₹152 crore flow in fast.
To hide their tracks, they set up 111 shell companies with fake directors and addresses.
After a spike in complaints flagged by India's Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, the CBI launched an investigation that led to raids across six states and seizures of digital evidence.
Forensic checks even found foreign handlers were running parts of the operation remotely until August 2025.
The investigation is still ongoing as officials trace more digital trails.