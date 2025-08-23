Next Article
CBI probes Anil Ambani in ₹3,000cr bank loan fraud
The CBI is looking into Reliance Communications (RCOM) and Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Group, after SBI accused them of a ₹2,929 crore bank loan fraud.
The case centers on claims that RCOM got loans by misrepresenting facts and then misused the money.
The FIR was filed recently.
CBI teams recently searched RCOM offices and Ambani's Mumbai home as part of their probe.
The investigation points to fake debtors, questionable inter-company loans, and financial tricks involving a group company, Reliance Infratel.
For context, RCOM has been under insolvency resolution since 2019, and the group says Ambani hasn't held any board roles since then.