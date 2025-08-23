CBI probes Anil Ambani in ₹3,000cr bank loan fraud Business Aug 23, 2025

The CBI is looking into Reliance Communications (RCOM) and Anil Ambani, chairman of Reliance Anil Dhirubhai Group, after SBI accused them of a ₹2,929 crore bank loan fraud.

The case centers on claims that RCOM got loans by misrepresenting facts and then misused the money.

The FIR was filed recently.