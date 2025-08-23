Next Article
UK: 4-day workweek takes off since pandemic
The four-day workweek is catching on fast in the UK—over 200,000 workers have switched since 2019, with the pandemic speeding up this shift.
By late 2024, nearly 1.4 million people were on a four-day schedule, up from about 1.29 million before COVID hit.
Local councils making it permanent
This isn't just a trend for office folks—about 2.7 million people (almost 11% of the UK workforce) now work four days a week, compared to under 10% in late 2019.
Trials show real benefits: companies saw higher revenue and much lower staff turnover when they tried it out.
Local councils are making it permanent too, saying it boosts morale and saves money—so shorter weeks might be here to stay.