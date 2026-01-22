CCI gives Apple a final warning over antitrust delays
India's competition watchdog (CCI) has told Apple to respond to its antitrust investigation by next week—or the probe will move forward without them.
This comes after Apple repeatedly missed deadlines to share documents and financial details, despite multiple extensions.
The case started after Match Group and Indian startups accused Apple of using its App Store power unfairly.
Why does it matter?
If Apple keeps stalling, CCI could hit the company with major penalties—possibly up to $38 billion—impacting how Apple does business in India.
This showdown also sets an example for how India might handle big tech companies going forward.
The Delhi High Court will hear Apple's challenge against these strict penalty rules on January 27, 2026, so all eyes are on what happens next.