Central bank launches India's 2nd gold loan ATM in Tamil Nadu

The machine is built in partnership with GoldPe

You can walk up anytime (even outside bank hours), get your gold valued by AI, and receive 10% of your loan as cash on the spot—the rest goes straight to your account.

Built with fintech partner GoldPe, this pilot is aimed at semi-urban areas where people really need fast, easy loans.

Security's tight too: there's face matching, credit checks, and crime record screening to keep things safe.