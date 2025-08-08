BlueStone's ₹1,540cr IPO opens next week: Key details

Started in 2011, BlueStone is a digital-first jewelry brand with 275 stores across India and three manufacturing units. Even though it posted a net loss last year, the company pulled off a solid jump in revenue.

What to expect?

IPO subscriptions close on August 13, with listing expected on BSE and NSE. Big investors like SBI Life Insurance and Goldman Sachs have already backed it.

Funds raised will go toward working capital and general corporate needs, with Axis Capital, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital managing the process.