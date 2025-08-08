Why your favorite Britannia or HUL products might cost more

What's happening on the ground

It's a real-world look at how brands balance rising costs without scaring off buyers—something that hits home for anyone watching prices rise at the store.

Margins for these big FMCG names dropped by up to 430 basis points recently, while raw material costs shot up as much as 47%.

Still, leaders like HUL's Ritesh Tiwari sound hopeful: he expects pricing to be in low single digits going forward.

If you're curious about why your favorite snacks or soaps might cost more (or not), this is the behind-the-scenes story.