Equitas Small Finance Bank reports ₹224 crore loss
Equitas Small Finance Bank just reported a ₹224 crore loss for April-June 2025—a sharp swing from last year's ₹26 crore profit.
The main reason? The bank had to set aside extra money for risky microfinance loans and stricter rules on bad loans (NPAs).
Deposits jumped 18% over last year
Even with the loss, people kept trusting the bank: deposits jumped 18% over last year.
Lending saw an 18% growth in the non-microfinance book, though microfinance loans shrank a bit this quarter.
Interest income also saw a modest boost.
Bad loans increased to ₹342 crore
The bank's bad loans (NPAs) increased to ₹342 crore, and its retail banking business posted a hefty after-tax loss of ₹432 crore—way down from a small profit last year.
It's clear that new rules and bigger safety cushions have made this quarter especially challenging for Equitas.