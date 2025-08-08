Equitas Small Finance Bank reports ₹224 crore loss

Even with the loss, people kept trusting the bank: deposits jumped 18% over last year. Lending saw an 18% growth in the non-microfinance book, though microfinance loans shrank a bit this quarter. Interest income also saw a modest boost.

Bad loans increased to ₹342 crore

The bank's bad loans (NPAs) increased to ₹342 crore, and its retail banking business posted a hefty after-tax loss of ₹432 crore—way down from a small profit last year.

It's clear that new rules and bigger safety cushions have made this quarter especially challenging for Equitas.